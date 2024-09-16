Hoping to change their fortunes back in Nashville, the Tennessee Titans hosted the New York Jets for their home opener in Week 2. Both teams were coming off Week 1 losses, so one of them had to secure a win. Unfortunately for the Titans, it wasn't them.

The Titans (0-2) fell 24-17 to the Jets (1-1) in what was another frustrating game for Tennessee fans. The Titans took a 10-7 lead into halftime, but they couldn’t hold it, as the Jets scored 17 points in the second half.

It turned out to be a historic day—just not for the Titans. Aaron Rodgers picked up his first win as a Jet, and the NFL's youngest player, Braelon Allen, scored two touchdowns.

The start of the Brian Callahan era for the Titans is not going well. Many of the issues from Week 1 reappeared in Week 2, leading to the same finger-pointing in several directions. Here’s a look at who’s most to blame for the Titans’ Week 2 loss to the Jets:

How much longer will Will Levis be the Titans’ quarterback?

With only a handful of starts under his belt as a rookie last year, Will Levis still has yet to prove he's the guy to lead the Titans. Through two games in the 2024 season, Levis has a lot to prove, and his job security is looking dimmer by the week.

After an impressive nine-play, 68-yard drive that ended with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Ridley—his first as a Titan—the next two drives ended in disastrous fashion for both Levis and the Titans.

Following a Jets punt on the ensuing drive, the Titans drove down to the Jets' six-yard line in 10 plays. But on a third-and-goal, with the pocket collapsing, Levis scrambled and, in a baffling decision, attempted to pitch the ball back to Tajae Spears. The ball ultimately fell short of Spears and the Jets recovered the fumble.

In what became a viral moment on social media, Callahan was seen running down the sidelines yelling, “What the f— are you doing?” at Levis—a question many fans were likely asking as well.

Then, on the very next drive after forcing another Jets punt, Levis threw an interception on the first play—a deep pass into double coverage. The Jets capitalized on the mistake, tying the game at 7-7.

Levis can’t survive too many more performances like the past two games.

Titans special teams continue to struggle

Levis isn’t the only one who has had back-to-back poor performances. The Titans' special teams unit is back on the list of problems from last week. In Week 1, the Titans allowed a blocked punt that resulted in a touchdown. This week, it was another blocked punt—although this time it didn’t directly result in a touchdown. However, it was recovered at the Titans’ 30-yard line. Six plays later, the Jets extended their lead with a 33-yard field goal.

The Titans' offensive line remains a concern

It appears that last year’s worst-ranked offensive line is still among the worst in the league this season. Although Levis has his own issues at quarterback, his offensive line isn’t doing him any favors. Levis was sacked four times–three times by Will McDonald IV–on Sunday, bringing the total to seven sacks already this season.

Jeffrey Simmons roughing penalty leads to Jets score

The Jets didn’t take their first lead until the beginning of the second half, and it came as a result of yet another mistake by the Titans. This time, it wasn’t Levis or the special teams; it was defensive lineman Jeffrey Simmons, who was flagged for roughing the passer against Aaron Rodgers. The Jets were facing a third-and-15 from their own 25-yard line, but the penalty extended their drive. Four plays later, Breece Hall ran it in for a 26-yard touchdown. In total, the Jets scored 17 points off Titans’ mistakes on Sunday.