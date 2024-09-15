On Sunday afternoon, quarterback Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans got off to a surprisingly strong start as road underdogs vs Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. Tennessee ran out of the gates to a 7-0 lead, and Levis had them driving with a chance to go up 14-0 late in the first quarter.

Unfortunately, Levis reverted to some of the habits that have made him such an underwhelming player so far by making a very bad decision at the worst possible time. It occurred when the Jets were about to sack Levis, and at the last second, he decided to try to pitch the ball to running back Tyjae Spears.

Sadly for the Titans, the lateral did not quite make it to Spears, and the Jets were able to recover the loose ball to end the Tennessee possession.

Fans on X, formerly Twitter, couldn't (and in some cases, very much could) believe that Levis had made yet another backbreaking mistake.

“Brian Callahan is all of us watching Will Levis,” wrote one user, referencing a clip shown on the CBS broadcast of the Titans coach berating his quarterback as he returned to the sidelines.

Another user referenced a viral meme from Levis' game last week vs the Chicago Bears, in which the quarterback threw a horrible pick six toward the end of the game that ended Tennesse's chance of a victory, producing a viral meme in the process.

https://x.com/BostonConnr/status/1835375006194237542

Overall, it was another reminder that for all of the talent that Levis possessed coming into the NFL out of Kentucky, he still apparently has not progressed at all past the mistakes that plagued him throughout his rookie season a year ago in limited playing time.

In any case, luckily for the Titans, the Jets did not end up scoring on the ensuing possession off of the turnover.