Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan is not happy with how his team played in a Week 2 game against the New York Jets. Callahan is upset with his quarterback Will Levis for a turnover that hurt the team in the game.

“He's got to protect the ball better and it's inexcusable to do those types of things,” Callahan said after the game.

Tennessee looked to be driving in the first half, when their quarterback had a bad play. Levis turned the ball over in a fumble that seemed to be a preventable mistake. The quarterback lost control of the football while heading toward the ground, in an incident that looked like a comedy sketch.

The Titans had a 7-0 lead at that moment, and could have put more distance between them and the Jets. Instead the squad lost to the Jets on Sunday, 24-17. Tennessee had two turnovers in the game that doomed the team.

Titans must quickly rebound from this loss

Levis finished the game with 192 yards passing and a touchdown, to go with an interception. The quarterback is struggling so far this season. He has three interceptions in his first two games, to just two touchdown passes.

The Titans are 0-2, and the turnovers are certainly a contributing factor. The squad must immediately shake off these frustrations and get back to basics. This is not the start to the season that Coach Callahan wanted. Another loss and the team may find themselves losing control of their campaign.

Callahan is in his first season in Tennessee. The Titans coach has worked as an offensive assistant for several franchises, including the Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals. Callahan is quickly learning how one mistake can turn the tide in any NFL game.

Tennessee next plays the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, in an absolute must-win game for the squad.