Titans' Jeffery Simmons is done for season

The Tennessee Titans have had an active Saturday, making multiple roster moves. Among them, they are placing star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons on Injured Reserve, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, which will end his 2023-24 campaign.

This unfortunate outcome was always a possibility when the Second-Team All-Pro selection suffered a knee injury in the beginning of December. The Titans' 5-9 record and last-place standing in the AFC South likely makes this an even easier decision for the organization to make. Simmons, a first-round draft pick in 2019, ends his season with 5.5 sacks, 44 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss and a forced fumble recovery in 12 games.

In addition to the 26-year-old, Tennessee linebackers Jack Gibbens and Luke Gifford are also going on the season-ending IR. A home meeting with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon was already looking dicey, but these developments will put even more of a burden on veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who is expected to fill in for the injured Will Levis.

It has been a trying but critical year for the Titans. They have weathered injuries, parted with a former core member in safety Kevin Byard and have given Levis the reins. As expected, hardship has ensued with the team never really gaining much momentum.

Regardless of what the future holds, Jeffery Simmons is expected to be a huge part of it. He signed a four-year, $94 million contract extension in the offseason, so there is incentive for management to preserve his long-term health.

Hopefully, the two-time Pro Bowler will be fully healthy in 2024, while the Titans move towards a clear direction.