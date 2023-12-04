With the Titans at 4-8, it would be logical for Tennessee to shut Jeffery Simmons down for the rest of the year.

With five weeks left in the regular season, the Tennessee Titans may have seen the last of their best defensive player in 2023. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons will miss multiple weeks with a knee injury, according to John Glennon.

Vrabel already ruled him out for Tennessee's Week 14 game next Monday, putting to bed any miracles that he could avoid missing time. Simmons left Sunday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts early in the third quarter after recording two tackles in the game.

Simmons started each of the first 12 games for the Titans, recording 44 tackles and 11 QB hits with 5.5 sacks. He also has a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Simmons is one of the best disrupters in the league and without him, the Titans' defense loses some of its edge. There are still talented rushers on the team, including Denico Autry and Harold Landry, but losing Simmons is significant.

With the Titans at 4-8, it would be logical for Tennessee to shut Simmons down for the rest of the year. Vrabel made no mention of that but the risks may outweigh the pros as the Titans try to close out a disappointing season.

Jeffery Simmons signed a four-year extension with the Titans in April that is set to kick in next season. Having him at 100 percent health for 2024 should be Tennessee's priority. Simmons should want the same and would have the chance to have a bounce-back season for perhaps a rejuvenated Titans team next year.

The Titans are dealing with multiple injuries on both sides of the ball, though Mike Vrabel did provide good news regarding running back Derrick Henry. The All-Pro is expected to play next Monday after it was initially reported that he was in concussion protocol.