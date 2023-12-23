Ryan Tannehill will be making his first start since a week 6 loss versus Baltimore

With their 2023 playoff hopes already dashed, the rest of the Tennessee Titans regular season was supposed to be about getting rookie quarterback Will Levis all the reps possible to ensure he'd be in the best possible position to succeed in the future. But with Levis dealing with an ankle injury that will likely keep him out of action for at least the Titans week 16 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, Mike Vrabel will be forced to turn back to a familiar face.

#Titans QB Will Levis (questionable, ankle) is unlikely to start Sunday vs. Seahawks, per source, setting the stage for Ryan Tannehill to make his first start since Week 6. pic.twitter.com/7OXrfaIv3x — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 23, 2023

Ryan Tannehill came into the season as the Tennessee Titans starting quarterback, yet firmly on the hot seat despite posting a 36-19 record as the starter the previous four seasons. Titans fans and people within the organization knew that their ceiling was capped was long as Tannehill under center… a 12-5 record and an appearance in the AFC Championship Game on the back of Derrick Henry was as far as Tannehill could possibly take Tennessee. And that's why after a disappointing first six starts of the season — Tannehill was 2-4, throwing for 1,128 yards, 2 touchdowns and 6 interceptions — Tennessee made the decision to turn the car keys over to their rookie 2nd round pick.

In just eight starts, Will Levis has shown flashes that we rarely saw from Ryan Tannehill even at his best. Tannehill could manage a game with the best of 'em, but Levis has made the kind of throws that can win you games. Levis is 3-5 as the Titans starter, with an 8-to-4 touchdown to interception ratio.

With Levis firmly the starter at least for the next year or two in Tennessee, that means the 35-year-old Tannehill will be looking for new deal after this year — most likely as a back-up, but perhaps there will be one tremendously desperate team will talk themselves into turning to Tannehill to be their stop-gap starter for a year. An impressive outing against Seattle might be enough to allure just one team he's worth a look.