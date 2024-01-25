Titans' new head coach, Brian Callahan keeps it real after being hired.

After casting a wide net in their head coaching search, the Tennessee Titans finally announced Brian Callahan as the new head coach, On Thursday, Callahan arrived at the team's facilities with his family. While sitting in his office for the very first time, Callahan opened up about what this opportunity means for him.

Overall, Callahan calls the head coaching gig a “dream come true.” He's been around coaching his entire life thanks to his father being a long-time coach in the NFL. But this is Brian Callahan's first time ever being a head coach. The Titans shared a video of Callahan soaking it all in.

This has obviously been a goal of Callahan's for quite sometime now. He first entered the NFL in 2010 where he served as a coaching assistant. Additionally, he's received rave reviews from some of the best quarterbacks in the league, such as Peyton Manning, Matthew Stafford, and Joe Burrow. Brian Callahan is known for seeing the game through a quarterbacks perspective, which is only good news for Will Levis.

The Titans seemingly have a ton of faith in Callahan as well, as the franchise signed him to a five year deal, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. This should give Brian Callahan plenty of time to implement his philosophy while Ran Carthon and the front office build the roster.

“Head coach Brian Callahan's deal with the Titans will be for five years, per sources.”

Tennessee if officially in a new era and we should expect some major changes coming. Brian Callahan's offense is right on par with the pass-first approach that's taken over the NFL. The Titans clearly hope to make a leap in production on the offense moving forward. But only time will tell if it pays off or not.