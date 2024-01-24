The Titans have a new brain trust moving forward after Mike Vrabel's exit.

The Tennessee Titans fired head coach Mike Vrabel and hired former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan this offseason, and now we know what the Titans power structure will look like moving forward under owner Amy Adams Strunk. The AFC South franchise will now be run by general manager Ran Carthon and his right-hand man, Chad Brinker.

“Titans finalized their football structure: In addition to naming Brian Callahan as head coach, the Titans also promoted Ran Carthon to Executive Vice President/General Manager, and Chad Brinker to President of Football Operations,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.

Carthon had been the team’s general manager since taking over for Jon Robinson in late 2022, and now he adds Executive Vice President to his title, while Brinker moves up from Assistant GM to President of Football Operations.

Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk is confident in new leaders

The Titans have gone from Mike Vrabel’s team to Ran Carthon’s, and Strunk if confident that the GM is the right person for the job moving forward.

“Over the past year, Ran has impressed me and our staff with his innovative approach to roster building,” Strunk said. “Ran’s exceptional reputation around the league as a talent evaluator and culture builder was a clear competitive advantage during last year’s free agency and draft process, as well as our recent search for a head coach. Simply put, Ran Carthon makes the Tennessee Titans a destination for the league’s top talent.”

She also notes that in his new role, Carthon will have “full roster control and oversight of the coaching staff.”

Carthon’s first move was hiring Callahan, who helped lead the Bengals to heights that included a Super Bowl two seasons ago. However, head coach Zac Taylor is the driving offensive force on that team.

Now, the GM’s attention will turn to dealing with star free agents like quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry as well as the NFL draft, where the Titans have the No. 7 overall pick.