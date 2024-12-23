In a rare display of emotion, Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan nearly erupted last week when questioned about the perception of his team being soft. However, days later, the Titans struggled to counter that narrative, getting overpowered for much of the game in a 38-30 loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

“I guess complete and total bullshit, if you want my honest opinion,” the Titans head coach said Wednesday. “These guys are tough ********, man. They go after it every day.”

This time, Callahan chose not to address the “soft” accusations with the team during the week. However, he expressed disappointment in their performance, particularly the struggles with run defense.

Brian Callahan on the Titans performance

“It’s a super disappointing performance,” Brian Callahan told the media in his post-game interview “Really, not at all what I thought what we’ve shown at all over the course of the year. Didn’t get off blocks. Didn’t win the line of scrimmage, then didn’t tackle in space. Then the speed of Jonathan Taylor showed up and we couldn’t get him on the ground.”

Expand Tweet

The final score painted a rosier picture for the Titans, who allowed 38 consecutive points after grabbing an initial 7-0 lead. Tennessee mounted a late comeback with 23 unanswered points but fell short of securing a critical defensive stop in the closing moments.

Tennessee (3-12) suffered their fourth consecutive defeat, marking a season sweep by the Colts and their 13th loss in the past 14 December games.

The most glaring statistic was the Colts' dominance on the ground, amassing 335 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 50 carries, averaging 6.7 yards per attempt. This included explosive scoring runs of 65 and 70 yards by Jonathan Taylor.

The 335 rushing yards were the most the Titans have allowed since the franchise adopted the “Titans” name in 1999. It was also the second instance in four games where Tennessee's defense gave up over 260 rushing yards, with the Washington Commanders racking up 267 earlier this month.

Jonathan Taylor eviscerating the Titans

Jonathan Taylor led the charge, amassing 218 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries. Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson contributed with nine rushes for 70 yards and a score.

Anthony Richardson, whose passing has been inconsistent this season, attempted just 11 throws against the Titans. He connected on seven for 131 yards, including a touchdown and an interception.

The Colts dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, limiting the Titans to just 65 yards on 22 carries, an average of three yards per attempt. This gave Indianapolis an overwhelming 270-yard edge in the rushing game.

The Titans fought back late, scoring three straight touchdowns and two two-point conversions to cut the Colts' lead to 38-30 with 2:53 remaining in the game.

However, when the Colts needed a first down to seal the game, they relied on their running game once again. On second-and-eight, Richardson faked a handoff and scrambled around the end, picking up nine yards for a game-clinching first down.

Callahan and the Titans regained possession on their own 11-yard line with only three seconds remaining in the half, but Mason Rudolph threw his third interception as the game came to a close.