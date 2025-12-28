The Tennessee Titans suffered a bad break on the injury front during Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. In just the third defensive play of the Saints game, Titans cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis suffered a lower-body injury that was later diagnosed as a torn Achilles, as reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“The #Titans fear CB Jalyn Armour-Davis tore his Achilles today vs. the Saints, per sources. The former Alabama standout has had a nice season, starting 10 games after arriving in Tennessee via waivers. Just 26, he’ll be a free agent this offseason. So brutal,” Schultz shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

The injury did not look good right away, as Armour-Davis had to be carted off the field, indicating that he suffered something serious.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back is playing in his first season with Tennessee, which claimed him off waivers in August following his release from the Baltimore Ravens. Although the Titans have already been eliminated from contention for a spot in the NFL playoffs, Armour-Davis had a solid individual 2025 campaign, particularly against the run. Over at Pro Football Focus, he has a run defense grade of 71.1 — 26th-best among 111 cornerbacks.

Unfortunately for Armour-Davis, his injury could make it harder for him to land a new contract in the offseason, as he doesn't have one beyond the 2025 season.

Selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Ravens, Armour-Davis ends his 2025 campaign with 34 total tackles to go with two passes defended.