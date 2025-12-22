The Tennessee Titans got a feel-good win this Sunday. Facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Titans played a level of football they haven't seen this season. The result was a convincing 26-9 win against the reigning AFC champions that gives fans hope for the following season.

After the win, Titans star defensive tackle and team leader Jeffery Simmons joked about rookie Cam Ward. The veteran ribbed at the rookie's stoic nature, telling him not to be a “Grinch” after this big win.

“Jeffery Simmons jokingly told Cam Ward not to be the Grinch after their win today in reference to Ward not being overly excited about beating the Browns a couple weeks ago,” Turron Davenport reported on X.

How did Ward react to this joke? Well, the Titans quarterback was still his usual stoic self during his post-game press conference, answering questions matter-of-factly.

“It's a good win just because it was the first time we played a good enough complimentary all three phases,” Ward said, per Davenport. “Defense, I think, kept us in the game the entirety, you know, part of it, especially when we had a three-and-out, but it was a good team win.”

Granted, the Titans played a Chiefs team that was without Patrick Mahomes and also lost Gardner Minshew midway through the game to an ACL tear. Still, the Chiefs defense is nothing to scoff at, and Ward looked solid against Steve Spagnuolo's tactics. Ward completed 75% of his passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns without any interceptions. The defense allowed just nine points on three field goal attempts, and even forced a safety in the Chiefs' opening drive.

The Titans are already mathematically out of playoff contention. In fact, one might argue that this win hurt their overall agenda this offseason. Even with a presumably lower draft pick, though, Tennessee surely loves the development this team is showing.