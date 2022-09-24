Chris Johnson’s honest take on potentially making Pro Football HOF in 2023

129 players have been nominated to potentially make the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023 next year. Among them is Tennessee Titans legend Chris Johnson, one of the best running backs the NFL has ever seen.

Johnson recently sat down with TMZ Sports and spoke about the honor of being nominated:

“Just to be a nominee, it’s a blessing,” he said. “Hopefully I can make it all the way through. We gon’ see what happens.”

Johnson’s ex-teammate, LenDale White, believes it’s a foregone conclusion that he gets in the HOF:

“He will make it all the way through,” White said. “I mean, I feel that way.”

Chris Johnson played 10 seasons in the league, rushing for over 9,600 yards and 64 touchdowns. 2009 was easily his best campaign, lighting the NFL on fire. He rushed 2,006 yards and 14 TDs.

Johnson is also considered one of the fastest players ever, running a 4.24 at the 2008 NFL combine. Considering his accolades, there is little doubt Johnson will end up in the Hall of Fame. He deserves it.

The 37-year-old played the first six years of his career with the Titans before heading to New York to play with the Jets. After that, he finished out with the Arizona Cardinals for three seasons but had little impact in the last two campaigns.

The first cuts for the 2023 HOF class come in November. The finalists will then be unveiled in January. Needless to say, Chris Johnson is going to be praying his name is on that list. One way or another though, he’ll eventually end up in Canton.