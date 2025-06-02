Ok, so the NFL doesn’t want to see Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward in prime time. And the Titans have an unhappy backup to Ward. No worries. Here are three Titans hidden gems you need to know on the 2025 roster.

At the head of the list is fourth-round pick Elic Ayomanor. The 6-foot-2, 206-pounder’s ability to get off of press coverage will endear him to Ward to Titans fans.

He’s an aggressive route runner and can keep defenders off his routes. There’s simply a lot to like about Ayomanor despite his relatively low draft-pick status. Head coach Brian Callahan might point to avoiding drops as an area of improvement for Ayomanor.

Titans have a threat in WR Elic Ayomanor

A native of Medicine Hat, Alberta, Ayomanor had a night to remember during his collegiate days at Stanford. His team trailed 29-0 against Colorado at halftime in the 2023 season, and Ayomanor didn’t have a catch.

By the end of the second overtime, Ayomanor had totaled 13 catches for 294 yards and three touchdowns. Included in the mix were grabs of 97 and 60 yards. Guess who played opposite Ayomanor that night? None other than Colorado’s Travis Hunter, the No. 2 overall pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ayomanor said he remembered how hard it was to play in Colorado, according to espn.com.

“I remember being really tired because of the altitude,” Ayomanor told ESPN. “Like, after every single play, I'm coming back to the sideline and I'm like, ‘Where's the oxygen? Whoever has the oxygen, let me know right now, because I need it.'”

Ayomanor is a former hockey player who is still finding his way on the football field. But he said he’s built for the NFL, according to tennesseetitans.com.

“I have some physical traits, a bigger body, so that helps you there,” he said. “At the end of the day, it is a mentality, and you have to have that dog in you, that fight in you, to try and win those battles. That is what I try to bring to the table. I grew up playing hockey, so there is definitely a gritty sense to that.”

Titans edge Oluwafemi Oladejo showing promise

The best thing for Oladejo is how he fits the Titans’ needs. There’s already talk of him earning draft-steal status before the 2025 season is over.

Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi said he likes the tough nature of Oladejo, according to tennesseetitans.com.

“Femi is a tough, physical kid that really just started playing outside backer the fourth game of the season this year – he was playing Mike before,” Borgonzi said. “So, he is developing as a pass rusher, so I think he has a lot of upside there as well. But I tell you what, he can set the edge, is physical, is violent. And the kid loves football, too. That was a big part of it.”

Article Continues Below

He’s currently listed as second team on the Titans’ depth chart, behind Arden Key. But that could change as early as Week 1 if he progresses the way the team believes he will.

Oladejo has set a high standard for himself, according to espn.com.

There's still a lot to improve on,” Oladejo said. “I feel good. But not satisfied. It's a lot different, but I've learned a lot of the basics of pass rushing and playing the edge. Continue to be a better pass rusher and set the edge.”

WR Xavier Restrepo has a lot to prove

You can find Restrepo if you look hard enough at the Titans’ depth chart. He stands on the fourth team. By all logic, he’s the lowest of the Titans wide receivers at this point. And that makes sense because he came to the team as an undrafted free agent.

Still, Restrepo doesn’t come without credentials. He was Miami's all-time leader in receptions (200), receiving yards (2,844), and touchdowns (21).

A slow time in the 40 during his Pro Day may have removed him from draft boards, according to tennesseetitans.com. But he’s marching forward.

“I think I just have to keep being consistent,” he said. “I come in this building each and every day and work my hardest, and I have great mentors around me. Guys like Calvin Ridley, Mason Kinsey, Van Jefferson, and all the other receivers do a really good job of taking me in.”

And Restrepo said he’s going to keep working and battling even if things starting going his way.

“I'm never comfortable,” he said. “There's really, really good guys on the team, so in order to stay around you have to impress, and you have to come in this building and work hard every day. You could be here one day, and not the next day. I am super glad to have an opportunity to be here in Nashville, and I'm ready to work hard.”