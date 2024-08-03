The Tennessee Titans are suddenly a frisky team in the AFC South. Tennessee moved on from faces of the franchise in Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, and Mike Vrabel earlier this offseason, so the Titans team we see this fall will be very different. Unfortunately, they may also be without star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to start the season.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapaport, Titans coach Brian Callahan confirmed that Hopkins will be out “several weeks” with a knee injury. Callahan said that there was no surgery, which is certainly good news. One source told Rapaport that a return at four weeks is likely, but not guaranteed.

This means that Hopkins' availability for Week 1 against the Chicago Bears is still an open question.

The injury news is something the Titans did not want to hear. However, it doesn't come as much surprise. Hopkins was seen at training camp practice on Wednesday practicing with a wrap around his knee.

Hopkins has been a crucial piece of Tennessee's offense ever since arriving with the team. In 2023, Hopkins logged 1,057 receiving yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 14.1 yards per catch.

It will be interesting to see how the Titans offense functions at the beginning of the season if they're without Hopkins and no longer have Derrick Henry.

What will Titans do if WR DeAndre Hopkins is not ready for Week 1 against the Bears?

The possibility of being without DeAndre Hopkins in Week 1 against the Bears should have Titans fans worried.

The Titans have a somewhat deep wide receiver room. However, losing Hopkins at the top of the depth chart has a cascading effect that could make the Titans offense significantly less potent in the season opener.

Without Hopkins, free agent acquisition Calvin Ridley would be the team's starting wide receiver. Some combination of Tyler Boyd, Treylon Burks, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine would have to round out the starting lineup.

The Titans' best chance to have a potent offense without Hopkins is to diversify their targets to keep opposing defenses guessing. Tennessee may have to lean heavily on all of their skill position players if they want to win in Week 1 against the Bears.

Newcomers like Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, and Tony Pollard could become incredibly important pieces of the offense right away.

We can't wait to see the Titans return to the gridiron later this fall!