Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry excited fans when video of his offseason workouts surfaced on social media.

Leg day for #Titans Derrick Henry 💪🏼 🎥: bj_athletics IG pic.twitter.com/NbTbJKWSXB — Wes on Broadway (@TitansStats) June 24, 2023

Derrick Henry is seen doing a bunch of lower-body workouts while holding heavy weights in the compilation. He seems to be in great shape as we approach the end of June and training camp begins to approach.

There are many questions about the Titans, but Henry's ability is not one of them. After playing just eight games in 2021, he bounced back and played in 16 out of 17 games in the 2022 season, rushing for 1538 yards and 13 touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference.

The 2021 season was the only one in which Henry missed a significant amount of games. He has been arguably the team's best player since the 2018 season, when he rushed for over 1000 yards for the first time in his career. It will be interesting to see if he can stay healthy again in 2023. If he does, it seems a sure bet that he will put up great numbers once again.

The Titans have questions regarding their quarterback situation in the future. Ryan Tannehill will remain the starter, but the team drafted Will Levis in the second round of the NFL Draft. Ryan Tannehill could be under pressure if he does not perform.

Tennessee is also in on DeAndre Hopkin's free agency. He would be a big get for the team, as they struggled after trading away wide receiver AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. DeAndre Hopkins could help Henry and the Titans return to the playoffs in 2023.