The DeAndre Hopkins saga continues after his visits with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots. ESPN's Dianna Russini reports that the three-time first-team All-Pro is taking his time to make a decision on his next team.

“Hopkins is going over some of the offers from both of those teams, the Titans and the Patriots,” Russini said. “He’s mulling over and trying to come out with a decision with what he wants to do, and I was told to be very patient here. This isn’t something that is going to go down in the next 24-48 hours.”

With OTAs and minicamps finished for the summer, Hopkins doesn’t need to rush to pick where he'll play in 2023. The 10-year veteran wide receiver has never been a fan of practice anyway so his decision to weigh his options gets a little easier until training camps open up in late July.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hopkins is not scheduled to visit any other teams at the moment, so the assumption would be that he is likely to sign with either the Titans or the Patriots. He could use their offers as leverage from other teams though if he has a desire to play elsewhere.

Though injuries and a suspension held him to 19 games over the last two seasons, DeAndre Hopkins can still be a reliable and possibly No. 1 option on a team. Both the Titans and Patriots lack that true top target and both sides probably like their chances of getting Hopkins' signature.

The anticipation builds with each passing day DeAndre Hopkins remains a free agent. It remains to be seen where the best available free agent remaining on the market will end up.