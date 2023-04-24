Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Derrick Henry’s name has been mentioned in various trade rumors during the NFL offseason. Tennessee Titans GM Ran Carthon shut down the rumors on Monday, per Ari Meirov.

“#Titans GM Ran Carthon said he has not received any trade calls on RB Derrick Henry. ‘We also were apparently trading Jeffery Simmons at one point and during that entire period we were negotiating his deal,'” Meirov wrote on Twitter.

Derrick Henry is one of the best running backs in the NFL. The 29-year old has established a reputation as one of the most skilled and strongest runners in the league. Following a down 2021 campaign that saw Henry appear in only eight games, the Titans’ star bounced back with an impressive showing in 2022. He ultimately recorded 1,538 rushing yards on a league-leading 349 rushing attempts. Henry added 13 rushing touchdowns for Tennessee.

The Titans struggled overall though. Despite Derrick Henry’s electric performance, Tennessee was unable to find any consistency in their passing game. Their typically reliable defense also dealt with uncertainty.

The Titans finished the season with an underwhelming record of 7-10. Their effort led some to believe that Tennessee may opt to rebuild their roster. However, Ran Carthon and the front office seem to still believe that they can compete at a high level. If the Titans are able to add a steady prescence at quarterback, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them rebound in 2023.

Barring an unforeseen change of heart, Derrick Henry will likely remain in Tennessee with the Titans next season. If Tennessee struggles once again, however, trade rumors may begin to resurface.