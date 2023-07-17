The deadline for players who received the franchise tag to sign a long-term contract with their team, and running backs Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard were unable to agree to terms with their teams. Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who is hoping for an extension from his team, took to Twitter to react to the news with one simple word.

“Wow.” Jonathan Taylor wrote on Twitter.

Taylor has been one of the best running backs in the league since he entered with the Colts. He is entering the last year of his contract, and hoping for an extension with the team. With the way that the running back position has been handled in recent years, it would be a surprise if Taylor does not go through something similar with his situation with the Colts.

It was not a surprise that Tony Pollard did not get a deal done with the Dallas Cowboys. He signed his franchise tag with the team, and is coming off of an injury that he suffered during the Cowboys' loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs.

Saquon Barkley not agreeing to terms with the New York Giants is not shocking either, but that seemed like it it could go either way. In the end, the Giants did not give into Barkley's asking price.

Josh Jacobs and the Raiders reportedly negotiated up to the deadline as well, like Barkley and the Giants did. Jacobs and the Raiders were not able to agree to terms.

It is unclear when Jacobs and Barkley will report to their teams, and those will be stories worth monitoring throughout training camp.