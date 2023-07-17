The NFL's franchise tag deadline officially expired at 4 P.M. ET on Monday. While a handful of other teams were able to secure their respective players to new deals prior to the clock running out, the same was not the case for both the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Giants. At this point, both Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley will be entering the new season on expiring deals after the Raiders and the Giants, respectively, failed to agree on a contract extension with either running back.

This is a massive development that will have a major impact not only on the upcoming season but on the future of both teams as well. Not only do the Raiders and the Giants run the risk of losing Jacobs and Barkley at the end of the upcoming season but more importantly, both players could actually opt to sit out the entire year.

NFL Twitter was not kind to the Raiders as the keyboard warriors clowned the squad for their major fail on the Josh Jacobs front:

Much like they did with the Raiders, social media also did not give the Giants a break as they criticized the squad for their decision on Saquon Barkley:

As you may have gathered from that last tweet, Tony Pollard also had the same fate with the Dallas Cowboys. He too will be entering the season on an expiring deal after not being able to agree on an extension with his team.

Needless to say, the running back market has clearly dried up of late, and the Raiders', the Giants', and the Cowboys' decisions are clear testaments to this notion.