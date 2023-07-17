The NFL's franchise tag deadline officially expired at 4 P.M. ET on Monday. While a handful of other teams were able to secure their respective players to new deals prior to the clock running out, the same was not the case for both the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Giants. At this point, both Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley will be entering the new season on expiring deals after the Raiders and the Giants, respectively, failed to agree on a contract extension with either running back.

This is a massive development that will have a major impact not only on the upcoming season but on the future of both teams as well. Not only do the Raiders and the Giants run the risk of losing Jacobs and Barkley at the end of the upcoming season but more importantly, both players could actually opt to sit out the entire year.

NFL Twitter was not kind to the Raiders as the keyboard warriors clowned the squad for their major fail on the Josh Jacobs front:

Josh Jacobs got an All Pro, a rushing title, and has missed like 5 games total in a 4 year span and still couldn’t get a contract done lmao. The market is cooked — 🤾🏾‍♂️ (@MaskedAntler) July 17, 2023

Josh Jacobs is not following the Raiders on social media… — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) July 17, 2023

We won't be seeing Josh Jacobs for a long time. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) July 17, 2023

I’m a huge Josh Jacobs fan. Don’t gimme that “we’re better off testing other options” crap. Dude is a Raider. — RC (@RaiderCody) July 17, 2023

Much like they did with the Raiders, social media also did not give the Giants a break as they criticized the squad for their decision on Saquon Barkley:

The Giants: “Sorry we couldn’t get a deal done in time, but we were wondering if you’ll still show up to training camp and—” Saquon Barkley: pic.twitter.com/t92CvcUZhw — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) July 17, 2023

I've been right about #Giants Saquon Barkley situation every step of the way. I never thought he would sit out games because winning, teammates and stats/legacy mean so much to him. After dozens of convos today, I think I might be wrong about that. — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) July 17, 2023

Saquon Barkley: “I’m a major part of the offense I think I deserve a long term deal” The Giants:pic.twitter.com/f14ofwzGO9 — iregretlikingsports (@Jimmy2424555) July 17, 2023

Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs after getting denied a long-term contract pic.twitter.com/aOPL1du4Ro — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) July 17, 2023

#Colts RB Jonathan Taylor watching these Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs negotiations :

pic.twitter.com/SJM1VLjVSX — Meghan Hall (@TheMeghanHall) July 17, 2023

Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard. pic.twitter.com/YT3lesS1qB — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) July 17, 2023

As you may have gathered from that last tweet, Tony Pollard also had the same fate with the Dallas Cowboys. He too will be entering the season on an expiring deal after not being able to agree on an extension with his team.

Needless to say, the running back market has clearly dried up of late, and the Raiders', the Giants', and the Cowboys' decisions are clear testaments to this notion.