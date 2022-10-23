Following a 19-10 victory on Sunday over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry spoke to the media about the win and shared his feelings toward the AFC South rival.

“They’re never gonna go away,” said Henry via Paul Kuharsky. “They are a tough team … I got a lot of respect for.”

This win for the Titans is yet another in a recent stretch of dominance against the Colts. According to The Football Database, Sunday’s victory marks the fifth-consecutive victory for the Titans in this interdivisional rivalry. The Titans have not lost to the Colts since Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season.

Derrick Henry’s performance in Week 7 was nothing short of tremendous, as he tallied 128 rushing yards on 30 attempts to go with his three receptions for 10 yards. In addition, kicker Randy Bullock converted all four of his field goal attempts, and the Titans’ defense added a touchdown of their own by way of an interception by safety Andrew Adams.

It is also worth mentioning that starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill left this contest in the fourth quarter with an injury and was briefly replaced by backup rookie Malik Willis before returning to the game. During the post-game press conference, the veteran Tannehill was spotted in a walking boot on his right foot, so be sure to follow this news throughout the coming days, as it may affect who is under center in the next game.

Looking ahead to Week 8, the Titans are set to square off against their division-rival Houston Texans.