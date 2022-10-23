There is some unfortunate news out of Nashville. Per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, Tennesee Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill left Sunday’s Week 7 game and limped to the sideline with an apparent injury. In the AFC South divisional showdown, Tannehill was replaced by rookie signal-caller Malik Willis.

While it the extent of Tannehill’s injury is unclear, it is notable to see the rookie out of Liberty University in NFL action for the first time since Week 2 in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills. The third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft entered the league known for his dynamic playmaking ability as a runner, serving as the primary backup to Tannehill all season.

A season removed from being the AFC’s No. 4 seed in the playoffs, the Titans entered Sunday’s action atop the AFC South with a record of 3-2. At the time of the injury, the Titans led the Colts by a score of 16-7. Before exiting the game, Tannehill had thrown 12 completions on 18 attempts for 113 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions and one fumble.

While he did manage to re-enter the game, stay tuned for more details about the Ryan Tannehill injury following the game’s conclusion and in the coming days.

The Titans are set to retake the field in Week 8 against their AFC South rival Houston Texans. Should the injury to Tannehill prove severe, Willis may be in line for his first NFL career start. Willis would be the fourth rookie quarterback to start a game this season, joining a group including Kenny Pickett of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Skylar Thompson of the Miami Dolphins, and Bailey Zappe of the New England Patriots.