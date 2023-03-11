Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The Tennessee Titans seem destined to go on a massive rebuild this offseason when news of a potential Derrick Henry trade broke out. The initial report stated that the team was actively shopping the superstar running back during the NFL Combine. However, the latest report seems to refute this. Tennessee is reportedly just listening to trade offers for Henry: they are NOT actively shopping him, per Albert Breer.

Update: The #Titans have been listening to trade offers for RB Derrick Henry, according to @AlbertBreer They haven't been "actively shopping" him but they've been listening to offers from other teams about him. pic.twitter.com/FGwUftdMiU — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 11, 2023

After missing a chunk of the 2021 season due to a foot injury, Derrick Henry returned to the Titans roster with a bang. The star running back rushed for over 1500 yards this year, nearly reaching his second-highest rushing total in his career. Unfortunately, his success on the ground did not translate to wins, as the Titans completely missed the playoffs.

The Titans have already cut ties with a couple of veterans such as Robert Woods in an effort to clear cap space. Henry was one of the only sources of consistent offense for Tennessee, which made the initial report confusing. Perhaps the team is expecting a dropoff from the star running back, and is looking to maximize the trade value of Henry. Still, Henry is just two years removed from a history 2,000 yard rushing season in Tennessee.

After completely missing the playoffs, it seems like the Titans are barreling towards a full-on rebuild. Trading Henry could be an opportunity for Tennessee to get a valuable first-round pick, whether in 2023 or in future seasons. Henry is an elite talent, but running backs in general are seen as an easily replaceable commodity for NFL teams.