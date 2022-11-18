Published November 18, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Derrick Henry QB1 season? The Tennessee Titans star running back has been trying his hand as a passer more often lately, as he attempted two passes during his team’s 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. One of Henry’s passes came in the red zone, a jump toss to tight end Austin Hooper for a touchdown.

After the game, Henry was feeling himself as a quarterback, making a hilarious comparison to NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. Here’s what the Titans star halfback said, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“I call myself the young Peyton Manning.”

There’s a new sheriff in town! Derrick Henry is now calling himself the ‘young Peyton Manning.’ Hilarious.

The Titans running back has attempted six passes in his career, with five of them going for completions. Surprisingly, two of them have gone for scores.

Sorry, Peyton, but Derrick Henry is simply a more efficient passer. In all seriousness, the Titans do an excellent job of utilizing Henry in different ways around the goal line.

If he lines up under center or in the shotgun formation, defenses have to account for him as a runner, which is exactly why he was able to fire a touchdown pass in the red zone vs. the Packers.

Don’t expect Henry to line up under center in any packages outside the red zone, though. Don’t worry, Peyton. Your passing records are safe.

But what might not be safe is Derrick Henry’s attack on the rushing record books. The Titans star recently broke the franchise record for touchdowns on the ground- and it’s just one of many records he is likely to shatter in his career.