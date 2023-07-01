Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault by strangulation of his girlfriend, who was also jailed and charged with aggravated assault/ strangulation and felony vandalism, per Scoop: Nashville's Wayne Steen.

The alleged violence is said to have transpired on Thursday, June 22 after Haskins saw that she liked another man's photo on Instagram. He then reportedly brandished a gun after she ripped his chain off his neck. Per police records, an argument preceded the encounter revolving around the social media activity, as Haskins' girlfriend, Makia Green, began throwing his shoes to ground. He demanded she stopped and then allegedly pushed her to ground onto the back of her head when she did not comply.

Green says the 23-year-old pulled her as she was struggling and then began to strangle her between 10-15 seconds. According to this report, a second confrontation, which featured the handgun in question, then occurred on the 29th. The two were eating dinner at a restaurant and discussed terminating their relationship. Haskins is said to have left and waited for her to return home.

An ugly scene allegedly took place there, which included a kicked-in bedroom door, smashed phones and a thrown glass. Green grabbed a knife and threatened to slash Hassan Haskins' tires before she says he flashed his gun in a threatening fashion. Haskins alleges that during the incident Green attacked him with a broom, strangled him from behind, put a hole in the wall and dropped his PlayStation 5 from the floor above. Both are free on bail, with Haskins' set at $10,000.

The second-year back out of Michigan is expected by many to be a potential breakout candidate. The Titans are waiting to learn more information before preparing an official statement regarding these charges.