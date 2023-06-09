The Tennessee Titans are likely looking at a rough season in 2023.

Last season started out well enough, but the Titans completely collapsed by losing their final seven games to miss the playoffs. This offseason hasn't been great for them, either, as they arguably got worse on paper. Sporting an anemic offense featuring Derrick Henry with not much else and an inconsistent defense, it's not looking too bright for Tennessee this season. The silver lining is that at least the Titans aren't the only team in their division with a bleak outlook.

To overcome the many doubts they are facing, the Titans need a lot of big performances this season. Not just from the stars like Henry and Jeffrey Simmons, but from lesser-known players on the roster as well.

With that said, here are two potential hidden gems on Tennessee's 2023 roster you need to know.

2. Hassan Haskins, RB

There was a time not too long ago when Henry was the consensus best running back in the NFL. He led the league in rushing yards and touchdowns in both 2019 and 2020, even surpassing 2,000 yards in the latter season. With his bruising, physical style of running and surprising speed for his size, Henry was extremely difficult to bring down.

Now, though, Henry may be starting to decline, which feels incredibly strange to say after he still ran for over 1,500 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

The All-Pro running back suffered a serious foot injury halfway through the 2021 season, which kept him out until the playoffs. While he still put up great numbers upon his return in 2022, his yards per carry and yards per game took a noticeable dip from where he was at his peak. He's also 29 now, which doesn't sound old but remember that teams usually go through running backs faster than any other position. Henry has also appeared in trade talks lately, so he may not even be a Titan much longer.

Regardless of what happens with Henry, the Titans need another running back. Tyjae Spears, a rookie third-round pick from Tulane, appears to be the next back in line, but don't sleep on Haskins either.

A 2022 fourth-round pick out of Michigan, Haskins didn't do much in his rookie season with just 25 carries for 93 yards. However, if his performance in college is anything to go by, Haskins has much more to give. As a senior, he averaged 4.9 yards per carry while rushing for 1,329 yards and 20 touchdowns, five of which came in the Wolverines' win over arch-rival Ohio State.

Haskins clearly has the potential to succeed, it's just a matter of realizing it. The Titans would be wise to give him a solid look this season.

1. Arden Key, EDGE

Tennessee's defense was the most polarizing in the league last season. The Titans allowed the fewest rushing yards per game (76.9), but also the most passing yards (274.8). The result was a defense that finished below average overall, and it cost the Titans throughout the season.

One of the reasons for the Titans' struggles against the pass was a pedestrian pass rush. They had 39 sacks on the season, ranking 19th in the league. While not awful, Tennessee's pass rush could certainly be much better.

The Titans are hoping that Key, one of their free-agent pickups, can help with that. Key is now with his fourth team in as many years, but he's far from a bad player. He had 6.5 sacks with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021, then 4.5 with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022.

The Titans clearly have some faith in Key, as they gave him a three-year, $21-million deal in free agency. If he can provide that extra punch to the pass rush, Key will be a solid investment for Tennessee.