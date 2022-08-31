Josh Gordon nearing possible Titans move after Chiefs release

Josh Gordon was just released by the Kansas City Chiefs, but he could be receiving another chance to resurrect his NFL career. The Tennesee Titans are hosting the wideout for a visit on Wednesday after the final roster cuts on Tuesday.

Josh Gordon, who led the NFL in receiving yards in 2013, is on his way to visit the #Titans today. — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) August 31, 2022

The Titans could certainly use more depth at WR, with just five listed on the 53-man roster right now. Gordon might not be the same player who led the NFL in receiving yards in 2013, but he could still potentially be an asset for Ryan Tannehill.

Josh Gordon has dealt with a lot of problems since then, getting suspended six times by the league, with five of them stemming from substance abuse. Following his release from the Cleveland Browns in 2018, he’s spent time with the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, and most recently, the Chiefs.

Last season with KC, Gordon played in 12 games, collecting five receptions for 32 yards and a lone touchdown. The Titans do need a reliable player out wide though following the AJ Brown trade to Philadelphia. Robert Woods is probably Tannehill’s best weapon at the moment.

Gordon might still have talent, but it’s unknown if he can play a big role. Given the limited options in the wide receiver room though, perhaps he could actually get a legitimate chance to do some damage in Tennessee.

We’ll see if the Titans actually decide to sign Josh Gordon or not. It obviously depends on how the visit goes. At 31 years old, there is still some football left in him.