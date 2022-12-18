By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James clearly loved Derrick Henry’s custom kicks for the Tennessee Titans’ Week 15 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.

On Sunday ahead of the Titans-Chargers meeting, Tennessee’s Twitter account shared a photo of the custom LeBron cleats that Henry would be wearing in the game. After seeing it, James couldn’t help but show his appreciation to the team and Henry for the awesome gesture.

James said “WHOA” along with several mind-blown and fire emojis.

Making this gesture more special is the fact that LeBron James and Derrick Henry–who both bear the “King” titles on their nicknames–share a mutual respect for each other.

In fact, James himself has said before that Henry is his favorite NFL player, and for good reason.

“My favorite player in the NFL, man. What makes him my favorite player? I mean, for years, they always used to say that running backs that size or that tall couldn’t survive, and obviously Eric Dickerson kind of changed that too. But then came King Henry changed that in a whole other fashion. Not only is he as tall as Eric Dickerson, but he’s also built like a linebacker. He can run between the tackles, outside of tackles, and when he gets on the edge, it’s either gonna be a stiff arm or he gonna run around you,” James said last November.

As for Henry, it’s not the first time he honored James. Remember how he did LeBron’s “Silencer” celebration before? Clearly, King Henry tries to show his love for the Lakers icon whenever he can.