Starting quarterback Will Levis was mentioned in the Titans' injury report ahead of Week 7's matchup against the Buffalo Bills; Tennesse received terrible news ahead of Sunday's game. Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks, who suffered a knee injury this week, is ruled out, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“The Titans are expected to place WR Treylon Burks on Injured Reserve, per sources,” Fowler reported. “Burks suffered a non-contact knee injury in practice and is slated to miss the next four weeks.”

Coming off of Week 6's heartbreaking 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the Titans will have their hands full against the AFC East-leading Bills. Burks finished with one reception for 10 yards in Tennesse's loss to the Buffalo.

While addressing the injury, head coach Brian Callahan worried over Burks' long-term status when he spoke to reporters on Friday after practice, per Titans.com's Jim Wyatt.

“We're working through it, Callahan said. “It will be some time, no matter what. How long, we'll see. We're not totally sure yet. It is potential for [IR], for an extended amount of time. We're just waiting on some final word from the doctors and all that on what that's going to look like. But I would expect him to miss some time.”

The Titans drafted Burks in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and started in two of the Titans' first five games of the 2024 NFL season.

Will Levis pops up on Titans injury report

After being a full participant on Thursday, Titans starting quarterback Will Levis, dealing with a shoulder injury, joined Treylon Burks on the injury report, and was limited at practice on Friday. It's an encouraging sign for the 1-4 Titans entering their matchup against the Bills.

Levis will look to build off his 16-of-27, 95-yard performance against the Colts. He also threw one interception, ending the Titans' eight-year streak of winning games after their bye week.