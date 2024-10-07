The Tennessee Titans are feeling refreshed following their bye week, and have an update on starting quarterback Will Levis' shoulder injury. Head coach Brian Callahan will include Levis in the offensive game plan during Monday's practice, after he exited in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.

“QB Will Levis probably won't practice today,” Callahan said, per Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com. “We expect him to be in the practice routine this week. He is “improving” and he's better than he was after the game.”

This is a huge boost for the Titans, coming off their first win of the season. They have a favorable opportunity ahead against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6, so they want to make sure they have the right player under center.

Brian Callahan and the Titans have options to consider

When Levis left in the second quarter against the Dolphins on September 30, veteran backup Mason Rudolph responded with nine completions for 85 yards to seal a 31-12 win for Tennessee. He just might have saved the day for Callahan's squad, as Levis started things off by throwing an interception on the offensive's first drive, and had three completions for 25 yards prior to leaving the game.

The Titans medical staff will continue to monitor Levis' ailment as the practice week moves along, but because of the similarities between him and Rudolph, there won't need to be many tweaks to the playbook. That said, no matter who the Titans wind up rolling with, it appears that Callahan's best course of action is to keep leaning on the run game and their defense.

Tennessee's solid running back tandem in Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears proves to be a reliable, and winning component to the offense. They combined for 127 yards on 37 carries and two touchdowns in Week 5.

More updates on Levis' injury, and who will be starting quarterback should arise later in the practice week. For the moment, Levis' recent news is exactly what the team needed to hear coming off a much-needed break.