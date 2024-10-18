After being limited on Wednesday and a full practice participant on Thursday, quarterback Will Levis (shoulder) was limited on Friday's practice and is listed as questionable on the team's Week 7 injury report, per Around the NFL.

This is the same injury that kept Levis out in Week 4.

The Titans are 1-4 but surprisingly have only a -14 point differential. One problem, though, is that the Titans' lone win this season came with Mason Rudolph under center, but the win came against the Miami Dolphins, led by Tyler Huntley. For now, there's no quarterback controversy.

Titans need to accept that Will Levis isn't the guy

Maybe Levis can eventually be that guy, but that might only happen is they take an approach like the Carolina Panthers and Bryce Young.

Through five games, Levis has passed for 699 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions (most in the NFL). Levis ranks 30th in QB rating, ahead of only Deshaun Watson and 35th in passer rating.

After Wednesday's practice, Levis spoke about getting his edge back since his shoulder injury, per Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com.

“(My confidence is) high,” Levis said after Wednesday's practice, per Jim Wyatt of the team's website. “I was disappointed how I let myself dip for that brief period of time. But I feel like I am back, and I am not going to let myself lose that again. I think the second you lose that edge it is hard to come back from. You just have to maintain that to be able to go out there and have that confidence and mindset to do what you are capable of.”

After having zero catches on eight targets, Calvin Ridley spoke his piece last week.

“S**t, I need some (targets) in the beginning of the f**king game, too. S**t's getting f**king crazy for me. It is what it is. I sucked today and gotta be better, but I gotta get the ball a little earlier in the game so I can be in the game and here with the team so I can play well also,” Ridley said.

Head coach Brian Callahan spoke about how the Titans and Levis need to be better.

“We can't win like that,” Callahan said in a news conference after the game. “He'll (Ridley) be one of the first ones to tell you that's disappointing. He's one of our best players, and we look to him to try to make a play or two, and we didn't get it done at the end of the game.”