By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Tennessee Titans were handed a devastating blow on Wednesday, with quarterback Ryan Tannehill re-injuring his ankle and now, he’s out for the rest of the season. That means it’s time for Malik Willis to shine, who has struggled in seven games so far in his rookie year. But, the new QB1 remains confident he can help this team win as they look to lock down the AFC South title.

Via PFT:

“I think the previous experience helped a lot, as far as just knowing what it takes and knowing what your routine is going to be in order to prepare,” Willis said, via the team’s website. “It’s different every week, who we play. But the way you prepare is the same mostly. It’s just understanding what it takes and going out there every day. Now I get the reps a little more, and it’s just about going out there and getting better.”

In his two starts in 2022, Willis has completed just 11 of 26 passes for 135 yards and no touchdowns. he’s actually yet to throw for a TD in the NFL. Overall, Willis owns a 44.7% completion rate. He’s also fumbled twice. Needless to say, it’s been a rough go for him and the pressure is on. The Titans sit at 7-7 amid a brutal four-game losing skid and the Jacksonville Jaguars are right on their tail at 6-8.

Malik Willis needs to be a mile better if he’s going to actually be a solid replacement for Tannehill. While the Tennessee pass offense is not great by any means, the hope is he can find some chemistry with the WR room. The Titans also just signed Joshua Dobbs as a backup, therefore he could see some snaps if Willis can’t find his footing.

But, it appears the first-year QB believes in his abilities. The Houston Texans will be his first test.