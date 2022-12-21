By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Ryan Tannehill is likely done for the season due to an ankle injury, per Paul Kuharsky. The Tennessee Titans QB suffered the ailment during their narrow 17-14 loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The news comes at a difficult time for Tennessee. The Titans are in the midst of a 4-game losing streak and hold only a 1-game lead in the AFC South over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Additionally, Tennessee is just 28th in passing yards per game with Ryan Tannehill leading the charge. They are expected to turn QB1 duties over to Malik Willis who will try to lead Tennessee to the playoffs. The Titans also signed QB Joshua Dobbs to the active roster for insurance.

Tennessee fans were initially optimistic following Mike Vrabel’s previous comments on Ryan Tannehill.

“He’ll work extremely hard to get back, and (try to) find a way to make the game, like he always has. Again, we’re never going to question his toughness, or his willingness to get back and help us win,” Vrabel said, per Titans.com. “If Ryan is healthy and Ryan can play, Ryan will be our quarterback.”

The Titans will lean on their defense and rushing attack moving forward. And that will not be a major change for this team. Although Ryan Tannehill is a solid NFL QB, Derrick Henry and the defense have led the way all season long for Tennessee.

However, the door is open for the Jaguars to overtake Tennessee in the AFC South. This will be one of the more exciting division races to follow as the season winds down.