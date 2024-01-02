The Titans have experienced a lot of losing this season, leading to a fiery response from Mike Vrabel when asked about their struggles in 2023

The Tennessee Titans were hoping to be competitive in the AFC South this season, but instead, they will end up finishing in last place, with the other three teams above them all fighting to win the division. A season's worth of frustrations and struggles boiled over for head coach Mike Vrabel at his press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Vrabel won Coach of the Year back in 2021 when he guided the Titans to the number one seed in the AFC, but since then, the Titans have missed the playoffs in two straight seasons, with their roster on both sides of the ball falling apart. Vrabel made it clear it's never his goal to lose, though, and he explained how much of a toll losing takes on him in an explosive tirade to the media.

Mike Vrabel got a little hot here. For those who've bitched at his lack of emotion, he showed fire here. #Titans https://t.co/ukuwhjuIto pic.twitter.com/2tcpE6kGNC — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) January 2, 2024

All coaches in the NFL have outrageously competitive spirits, and when they aren't winning, they are doing whatever they can to find a way to stop the bleeding. Whether it be due to a severely undermanned roster or a barrage of injuries, there's been no way for Vrabel to stop the bleeding, and he let it all out with this fiery response.

The good news for Mike Vrabel is that Tennessee has just one more game in Week 18 against the Jacksonville Jaguars before they can head into the offseason and turn the page towards the 2024 campaign. Everyone has endured the wear and tear of losing with the Titans this season, but nobody has felt it more than Vrabel, and he showed that, even with the results not going his way, his passion for the game hasn't gone anywhere.