The Titans saw Will Levis get carted off the field after a foot injury against the Texans, but it doesn't seem too bad.

Will Levis returned to the Tennessee Titans for their Week 17 matchup against the Houston Texans. But just as quickly as Levis made his return, the Titans saw their rookie quarterback suffer another injury.

Levis was carted from the field with a foot injury. He was initially listed as questionable to return, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, though he was later ruled out.

Will Levis walked to the sideline, got on to the cart, and taken to the locker room after taking this hit.

The good news is Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said after the game he didn't think the injury was serious. Vrabel did say the injury was different than the last one Levis was dealing with, according to Titans beat reporter Jim Wyatt.

Levis missed the Titans' Week 16 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury, leading to Ryan Tannehill getting the start. While Levis regained his throne in Week 17, his foot injury has once again led to Tannehill being under center for Tennessee.

Before Levis went down, he completed just 2-of-6 passes for 16 scoreless yards. The Titans wound up losing 26-3, with Tannehill unable to get much going. One of the Texans' scores came on the fumble that ultimately sent Levis to the locker room.

Will Levis has been auditioning for the Titans all season, looking to prove that he can be their quarterback of the present and future. He has shined at times and has overall thrown for 1,792 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions. But for all his arm strength, Levis has gone just 3-5 as a starter.

Even with the Titans' record at 5-10, Week 17 offered Levis another opportunity to prove himself. But now he's dealing with another injury, and we'll see if he can play in the last game of the season in Week 18 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.