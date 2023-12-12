Mike Vrabel was keen on suffocating the Tua Tagovailoa-led Dolphins offense as Harold Landry III shone for the Titans secondary.

The Tennessee Titans' night looked done after Raheem Mostert hit back-to-back touchdowns for the Miami Dolphins. But, Mike Vrabel did not lose hope. His secondary led by Harold Landry III had all eyes locked on Tua Tagovailoa. This suffocating defense allowed Will Levis and Derrick Henry to have free reign over their opponents to mount a come-from-behind victory.

Mike Vrabel had clear instructions for the Titans' defensive unit before they headed to contain the Dolphins, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.

“They are probably going to get it down there. That is just what the nature of this offense is… I explained to them that even if they do drive down there just pretend that it is sudden change, that you guys were responsible for the sudden change. Have that type of mentality that we're down here and we're going to get a stop,” were the instructions that Mike Vrabel gave his Titans as they went for the win.

Harold Landry III did his job extremely well against Tua Tagovailoa. He sacked the quarterback three times throughout the whole four quarters of the game. This along with four tackles with one of them being assisted made a huge impact on their win. Arden Key was also thriving with a sack and two tackles.

The Titans secondary had to do the dirty work for Will Levis, Derrick Henry, DeAndre Hopkins, and Nick Folk to seal the deal. If they keep this going, a ticket to the postseason might not be far off.