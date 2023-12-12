Will Levis and DeAndre Hopkins team up for an incredible play just before halftime of Monday's game between the Titans and Dolphins.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins still has plenty of gas left in the tank. The veteran reminded everyone of that again Monday night, particularly during one exceptional catch off of a pass from rookie quarterback Will Levis near the end of the second quarter versus the Miami Dolphins.

In fact, that pass completion was the “most improbable” of its kind in Levis's nascent NFL career with the Titans, per Next Gen Stats.

Will Levis & DeAndre Hopkins (45-yd reception) 📽️

🔹 Air Distance: 55.8 yds

🔹 Target Separation: 1.1 yds

🔹 Completion Probability: 21.3%

Levis: 6th completion of 50+ air distance (T-1st in NFL w/Russell Wilson) and most improbable completion of his career

Thanks to that explosive play, the Titans were able to finish that drive with a field goal from Nick Folk and tie the game at 10-10 just before halftime. That was simply an amazing catch by Hopkins, who is easily one of the best wide receivers of his generation and continues to be a great playmaker even at age 31.

Levis is still in the process of getting used to the speed and atmosphere in the NFL, with Hopkins playing a significant role in helping the young quarterback. The two have formed a decent chemistry in the Titans' passing attack, with the first-year signal-caller often looking for the five-time Pro Bowler downfield.

Hopkins walked into the matchup against the Dolphins with 774 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 50 receptions and 95 targets in the 2023 NFL regular season, while Levis entered the game with 1,266 passing yards and seven touchdowns on a 57.8 percent completion rate.