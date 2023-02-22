NFL free agency is right around the corner, and now is the time for teams to make some tough decisions and free up as much cap space as possible. One tough decision came on Wednesday with the Tennessee Titans deciding to part ways with Taylor Lewan, as announced on his podcast Bussin’ With The Boys.

Lewan was named to the Pro Bowl three times and has been with the Titans for nine years since being selected 11th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft after a terrific career at Michigan.

But, now Lewan is a free agent and should have plenty of suitors. After the news came, Lewan took to Twitter and showed his appreciation to the organization where he has spent his entire career.

“I hope I did enough to create something all the titan fans can be proud of, I love you all,” Lewan wrote.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With free agency coming and the Titans expected to make a few moves, this was necessary to clear some cap space — although they’re still $8.7 million over the cap, as reported by Justin M of The Draft Network.

Lewan was terrific early on in his career, but he has struggled with injuries over the past few seasons. Since 2020, he has missed more games (30) than he has played (20), and that might be a huge concern for teams interested in Lewan’s services.

Nonetheless, a player of Lewan’s caliber doesn’t come available very often, and NFL teams all around the league will be calling to see the availability of the three-time Pro Bowler.

However, Lewan did mention that he was unsure of his future on another episode of his podcast, and now that he is a free agent, he could take some time to decide before the NFL free agency period opens up in March.