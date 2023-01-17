Has offensive tackle Taylor Lewan played his last game for the Tennessee Titans? There’s reason to believe this might be the case.

After beginning the season 7-3, giving themselves a clear path to clinching the AFC South and a berth in the playoffs, the Titans uncharacteristically fell apart down the stretch, losing their final seven games and missing the postseason altogether. With such a catastrophic finish, changes are sure to come, and moving Lewan might be part of the clean house phase.

With this in mind, Taylor Lewan went to Twitter (of course), and his reaction to a post of him in Pittsburgh Steelers gear could have people thinking the Steel City is a preferred destination.

Those colors so go hard. https://t.co/KTtcnznA3L — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) January 17, 2023

Lewan, 32, is still under contract with the Titans. He is slated to make over $14 million in 2023, but Tennessee can cut him with minimum effects on the salary cap. The thinking is the Titans will let Lewan go, but the possibility is open to re-sign him at a lower price. If he is cut, a potential stint in Pittsburgh would be a welcomed addition to an offensive line who has struggled over the past two seasons.

The three-time Pro Bowl tackle has played his whole career with Tennessee since he was drafted out of Michigan in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. While in the lineup, his name is mentioned with some of the best tackles in the league, but health has been an issue lately. Lewan has only played in 21 games during the last three years, casting doubt on how durable he can be in the future.

If these days are his last with the Titans, black and yellow could fit Lewan quite nicely if the Steelers have a spot for him.