The Tennessee Titans promoted former passing game coordinator Tim Kelly to their offensive coordinator role, NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport wrote in a Tuesday tweet.

The Titans were fourth-to-last in the league in total passing yards with 3,227 and tied for third-to-last in the league with 16 passing touchdowns. Fourth-year Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill led the team with 2,536 passing yards and 13 passing touchdowns in 12 games played for the Titans this season.

Titans general manager Ran Carthon did not provide a firm stance on the team’s quarterback situation in a January conference.

“I don’t think that’s fair at this point,” Carthon said. “We’re still evaluating the roster. Ryan has been great here. He’s won a lot of football games. I look forward to us winning football games.

“But I still need more time to evaluate and make those decisions.”

Charles London was named the team’s new passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Washington Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris will become the team’s new defensive passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach. Two defensive quality control coaches, Lori Locust and Justin Hamilton, will join the team’s defensive staff.

Jason Houghtaling will become the team’s offensive line coach, replacing Keith Carter after he was not retained. Tight ends coach Luke Steckel was made a running game analyst. Quarterbacks coach Pat O’Hara was made a passing game analyst. Running backs coach Tony Dews took Steckel’s place as the team’s tight ends coach. The Titans still need to hire a running backs coach.

Tim Kelly was named the Houston Texans’ offensive coordinator in 2019 after working with the coaching staff for the previous five years. Then-Texans receiver De’Andre Hopkins said he was excited about the move.

“Tim Kelly, he’s a great guy, great coach,” Hopkins said. “So, I’m looking forward to working with him. It’s good. Tim’s been around us for a while.”

Kelly spent time as the team’s tight ends coach, assistant offensive line coach and a quality control coach before he was named the offensive coordinator.