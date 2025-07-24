The Tennessee Titans are making moves during NFL training camp, recently signing veteran linebacker Jihad Ward to help solidify their defensive front seven. The move comes just days after edge rusher Lorenzo Carter announced his retirement, leaving Tennessee thin on rotational pass-rushing options.

The NFL's Jordan Schultz broke the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, confirming Ward’s recent deal with the Titans.

“Sources: The #Titans are signing former #Vikings LB Jihad Ward. Ward played in all 17 games last season with Minnesota and has 19 career sacks.”

The signing of the 31-year-old veteran comes at a crucial time. Ward had just visited the Minnesota Vikings earlier in the week, exploring a potential return to the team. But with the Titans linebacker depth taking a hit, Tennessee moved quickly to secure a proven veteran with scheme versatility and experience in multiple defensive systems.

Ward, a 6-foot-five, 287-pound edge presence, is entering his 10th season in the NFL. He played all 17 games for the Vikings last year, recording 31 quarterback pressures—his highest single-season mark—alongside 10 tackles and one sack. Over his nine-year career, he’s registered 19 sacks, 168 total tackles, and appeared in 122 games across six different organizations.

The roster update reflects the Titans’ offseason approach, which is built on size, physicality, and rotational depth under second-year head coach Brian Callahan. With Dennard Wilson entering his second year as defensive coordinator, Ward is expected to slide into a supporting role behind starters Harold Landry III and Jeffery Simmons. He’ll bring energy to a unit that has prioritized toughness and durability throughout the offseason.

Ward’s track record shows reliability. The nine-year veteran played in all 17 games in four of the last five seasons, with consistent pass-rush production despite limited snaps. His best statistical year came in 2023 with the New York Giants, where he tallied five sacks and 24 tackles.

The veteran linebacker joins a defensive group that’s added several key pieces this summer, including Dre’Mont Jones, Cody Barton, and rookie Oluwafemi Oladejo. With Carter’s retirement, Ward’s addition helps patch a significant hole as Tennessee evaluates talent throughout NFL training camp.

While not a flashy acquisition, this is a low-risk, high-floor move that brings leadership, depth, and scheme fit. Ward won’t dominate headlines, but his ability to step in and contribute immediately makes him a valuable asset for a unit reshaping its identity. Tennessee is building a front seven designed to win in the trenches with toughness, discipline, and rotational consistency—and the signing of Ward supports that blueprint as the team looks to strengthen its defensive core heading into the 2025 season.