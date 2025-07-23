The Tennessee Titans could look at lot different during the 2025 NFL season. Tennessee picked QB Cam Ward with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Now the rookie quarterback is poised to take over the starting job and usher in a new era for the Titans.

ESPN's Turron Davenport made a bold claim about Titans QB Cam Ward after the team's first training camp practice.

“Cameron Ward made his debut for the Titans at training camp today, and he started off on fire,” Davenport said on Wednesday. “His first four throws were all completions during seven-on-sevens. He only ended up with five incompletions on the day, [and] one of them was a drop by tight end Gunnar Helm. The other one was an otherthrow to Calvin Ridley.”

This is exactly what Titans fans want to hear after Will Levis had season-ending surgery earlier this week.

But that does not mean Ward is the perfect quarterback just yet.

Titans QB Cam Ward still working on protections, processing during training camp

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass during minicamp at Nissan Stadium.
Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

He admitted that he is still working on being better at calling protections.

“That was one of the areas where Ward said he really has to work on,” Davenport continued. “Just getting that slide protection and he's helping the running back. Because on that throw, [CB] Roger McCreary was able to get in the backfield… which caused an overthrow.”

Ward may receive some help from his offensive line related to protections during the season. But he needs to learn those skills for himself too.

The rookie quarterback also admitted that he is working on getting the ball out faster during training camp.

“Ward also told me that the adjustment, the transition, he needs to make is all about timing,” Davenport concluded. “The focus today was about getting the ball out of his hands at the top of his drop and into the hands of his receivers.”

Ward will also need to spend time gaining more chemistry with his wide receiver room. The Titans added multiple receivers during the draft. so it will take some time for everything to gel together.

If Ward continues to play well throughout training camp, it could bode well for the Titans being competitive during the 2025 NFL season.

