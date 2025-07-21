The Tennessee Titans are set to begin training camp with rookies reporting and veterans reporting on Tuesday. One key rookie had not signed his contract yet, but all of that changed right before the start of training camp.

Reports indicate that edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo, who goes by “Femi” for short, has finally signed his rookie contract with the club, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. However, it is a unique deal, as the first three years of Oladejo's deal are guaranteed. The deal was finalized by the Titans and Oladejo's agent Kenny Zuckerman of Priority Sports.

“The Titans agreed to terms with second-round pick OLB Oluwafemi ‘Femi' Oladejo on a four-year, $8,415,106 contract with the first 3 years fully guaranteed and a signing bonus of $2,760,076. Oladejo, the 52nd pick, was a big draft riser.”

Oluwafemi Oladejo was the Titans' second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Coming out of UCLA, Femi served as an edge rusher for the Bruins, where he played a starting role for the program. His college numbers were rather mediocre in comparison to his peers, but he showcased brilliant athleticism that seemingly shot him up the Titans' draft board.

In his final season at UCLA, Oladejo recorded 57 combined tackles (30 solo), 14 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, and two pass deflections. He is viewed as a project that needs time to develop in the NFL. So, early on in his pro career, Oladejo is likely to serve as a rotational piece in the Titans' pass rush.

Although that may be true, Tennessee's pass rush from last season was one of the worst in the league. The Titans ended the 2024-25 campaign with just 32 sacks altogether. That had them tied for 30th in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers. So, that means if Oladejo flashes major potential in his rookie season, there is a chance he can surpass the expected starters Dre'Mont Jones or Arden Key for more playing time.