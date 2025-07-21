The Tennessee Titans are ready to take a big step forward during the 2025 NFL season. Tennessee played their way into the first overall pick last year, netting themselves QB Cam Ward in the process. Ward's path to becoming the team's starter looks a lot easier after the Titans received some grim news on Monday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter declared that Cam Ward is poised to become the team's QB1 after Monday's Will Levis revelation.

“With Will Levis out for the year, No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward is now poised to become the Titans’ starting quarterback, despite the fact that the team has not named him its starter,” Schefter wrote. “The Titans other backup QBs are veterans Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle. Ward now shapes up as the Week 1 starter at Denver.”

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke the news on Monday that Levis will undergo surgery on this throwing shoulder. That surgery will take place on July 29th. As a result, he will miss the entire 2025 NFL season.

Now the first overall pick from the 2025 NFL Draft is set to take over the Titans' starting job right away.

As Schefter noted, the Titans already have Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle in their quarterback room. It will be interesting to see if they add another body to make up for Levis' absence.

Titans robbed of Cam Ward, Will Levis training camp battle

The Titans got the grim news about Levis just one day before the beginning of training camp.

Titans fans will be thrilled that Cam Ward is their starter. But they were also robbed of the training camp battle between Ward and Levis.

Titans insider Turron Davenport declared earlier this summer that fans should not count out Levis in such a contest.

“It's critical to get Ward, this year's No. 1 pick, acclimated because he will likely earn the starting job. But don't count out Levis,” Davenport wrote back in June. “Titans coach Brian Callahan said there will be a competition during minicamp and training camp. Both quarterbacks took turns starting in 7-on-7s and team periods during OTAs.”

Davenport pointed out that both players split reps at practice earlier this offseason. It seemed unlikely that Tennessee would simply hand Ward the starting job.

But now, that's exactly what will happen.

Titans fans can now see how Ward handles the pressure of immediately becoming a starting quarterback in the NFL.