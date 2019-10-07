On Monday afternoon, the Tennessee Titans made a decision that likely made the team's fan base very happy. The 2-3 Titans released veteran placekicker Cairo Santos after the journeyman missed four field goals on Sunday afternoon against the Buffalo Bills.

As a result, the now 4-1 Bills defeated the Titans by the score of 14-7 in Week 5's matchup in Nashville.

With Santos on the way out and Titans starting place kicker Ryan Succop currently on injured reserve, it appears as though Tennessee will bring in former Chicago Bears scapegoat Cody Parkey on Tuesday. Tennessee is reportedly expected to sign Parkey to a deal while the former Bears special teamer previously worked out for the team alongside Santos this past offseason.

The injury trouble that landed Succop on injured reserve was what initially brought Santos to the Titans in the first place. Outside of his collapse on Sunday against the Bills, Santos served as a perfectly fine replacement as Succop continues to heal up. The Titans hope that the team's injured starter can return after Week 8. If not, the Titans could have a serious problem on their hands going forward as Tennessee is only one game out of first place in the AFC South division.

It is also worth noting that Tennessee parted ways with offensive lineman David Quessenberry as well on Monday. Quessenberry, a cancer survivor, notably caught a touchdown pass for the Titans just a few weeks ago while mostly serving as a reserve offensive lineman during his time in Tennessee.