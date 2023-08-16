Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks has been carted off of the field with an injury at a joint training camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings. The receiver reportedly looked visibly upset, and now Titans fans, players, and coaches alike will be waiting on bated breath for any further updates regarding a potential serious injury, reports Titans writer Paul Kuharsky.

Reports surfacing from the Titans-Vikings joint practice are that Treylon Burks was receiving plenty of support from teammates like DeAndre Hopkins as it became clear that the injury could be serious, reports Go Long's Tyler Dunne.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

“Bad sight here in Minnesota. Treylon Burks just caught a deep ball for a touchdown in joint practices. Hurt something on the way down — held his leg. Visibly upset. Getting checked out now by trainers. DeAndre Hopkins came over to offer some encouragement. Burks being taken away now on the cart. Brutal. He’s had an exceptional offseason by all accounts.”

RECOMMENDED
Titans, Malik Willis, Will Levis, Ryan Tannehill, NFL preseason

Titans’ Malik Willis has ‘good chance’ to beat out Will Levis for no. 2 QB spot on depth chart, per insider

Wyatt Allsup ·

vikings, jaire alexander, justin jefferson, packers, justin jefferson jaire alexander

‘Nobody’s really worried about him’: Vikings’ Justin Jefferson takes savage shot at Packers DB Jaire Alexander

Jack Deignan ·

vikings, jordan addison, wes phillips, vikings jordan addison, jordan addison catch

Vikings OC dives into ‘rare’ body control Jordan Addison showed against Seahawks

Jack Deignan ·

This is really tough news for Treylon Burks and all those who support the Titans. Burks figures to be a lethal weapon across from Hopkins and a key part of a dynamic duo for Ryan Tannehill, but this all looks to be in serious jeopardy now. The hope is that it is nothing serious, but given these reports, that seems unlikely.

Stay tuned into Titans training camp and any more updates from the joint practice with the Vikings in terms of an injury to Treylon Burks. The prognosis does not look good, but Titans fans can hold out hope for now.