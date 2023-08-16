Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks has been carted off of the field with an injury at a joint training camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings. The receiver reportedly looked visibly upset, and now Titans fans, players, and coaches alike will be waiting on bated breath for any further updates regarding a potential serious injury, reports Titans writer Paul Kuharsky.

No weight on his left leg as he hopped into the car. Ryan Tannehill offered some help. DeAndre Hopkins also offered some encouragement. He was holding upper calf under knee. #Titanshttps://t.co/ckuHQj10G5 — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) August 16, 2023

Reports surfacing from the Titans-Vikings joint practice are that Treylon Burks was receiving plenty of support from teammates like DeAndre Hopkins as it became clear that the injury could be serious, reports Go Long's Tyler Dunne.

“Bad sight here in Minnesota. Treylon Burks just caught a deep ball for a touchdown in joint practices. Hurt something on the way down — held his leg. Visibly upset. Getting checked out now by trainers. DeAndre Hopkins came over to offer some encouragement. Burks being taken away now on the cart. Brutal. He’s had an exceptional offseason by all accounts.”

This is really tough news for Treylon Burks and all those who support the Titans. Burks figures to be a lethal weapon across from Hopkins and a key part of a dynamic duo for Ryan Tannehill, but this all looks to be in serious jeopardy now. The hope is that it is nothing serious, but given these reports, that seems unlikely.

Stay tuned into Titans training camp and any more updates from the joint practice with the Vikings in terms of an injury to Treylon Burks. The prognosis does not look good, but Titans fans can hold out hope for now.