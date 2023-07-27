The Tennessee Titans won the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes despite the New England Patriots remaining suitors until the very end. Now, Ryan Tannehill and the Titans offense gets a legitimate top wide receiver after trading AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles prior to last season.

Treylon Burks, the young wide receiver for the Titans, couldn't stop raving about being teammates with Hopkins, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official website.

“It's just a blessing to be able to play with your idol, and to be able to learn some things here and there…Just learning how he takes care of his business, and then he comes out here and practices. Seeing that is going to help me to get better. You're learning from one of the best. It is going to be fun.”

The Titans landing Hopkins was a massive addition, and if he can help unlock the potential of Burks, it will be even better in the long run.

Treylon Burks had just 444 yards receiving and one score despite a world of hype after being selected 18th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, using the pick acquired in the Brown trade. He played in 11 games and battled some injuries. With Derrick Henry being the focal point of the offense, Burks was an afterthought and had trouble adjusting in his rookie campaign.

Now, playing alongside DeAndre Hopkins, the veteran WR can help Burks grow and get acclimated. On the other hand, Hopkins will command a ton of attention from opposing defenses, which helps Burks get easier looks in the passing game.