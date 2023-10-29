On Sunday, the Tennessee Titans picked up their third win of the season with an impressive home victory over the Atlanta Falcons. The game marked the NFL debut of rookie quarterback Will Levis, who stepped in for injured Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and eviscerated the Atlanta defense for much of the afternoon.

After the game, which Tennessee won by a score of 28-23, Levis shared a heartwarming moment with some members of his family, who were taking in the game with a watchful eye from the front row of the stands.

What a moment. 🥹❤️ Will Levis ran over to celebrate with his family after winning in his first NFL start! (via @Titans)pic.twitter.com/q863rhbfkV — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 29, 2023

On the afternoon, Will Levis threw for 238 passing yards, four touchdown passes, and no interceptions in what was the best offensive performance of the year for the Titans–28 was the most points they've scored in any contest thus far in 2023.

Three of Levis' touchdown receptions went to star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who had far and away his best game in a Titans uniform on Sunday, consistently finding seams in the Atlanta defensive backfield.

However, the biggest story of the day was clearly Levis, who looked very comfortable for his first time seeing an NFL defense in regular season action. Levis was projected by many to be a first round pick in this past NFL draft after a standout career at the University of Kentucky; however, concerns about his accuracy caused him to fall down to the second round, where the Titans were happy to select him.

On Sunday, it appeared that that decision has paid divisions for the franchise.