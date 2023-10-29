The Tennessee Titans received a jolt of electricity with rookie Will Levis making his NFL debut. Tennessee was able to secure an impressive 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Levis played much better than many were anticipating. Especially considering he's been listed as the third-string quarterback since the start of the season. His play caught the attention of teammate DeAndre Hopkins, who was a major beneficiary with Levis under center.

The Titans' star receiver hyped up Levis' big day, according to team beat writer, Terry McCormick. “DeAndre Hopkins on Will Levis: ‘He's a very talented and confident QB. He looked like he had done it before.'”

Will Levis finished the day with 238 passing yards and four touchdowns through the air. Hopkins had his best game as a Titans, hauling in three touchdown receptions and 128 receiving yards.

If Levis can play like this then the Titans might just have a franchise quarterback on their hands. Of course, it's too early to say, as there are still 10 games remaining on the season. Even so, this performance from Levis is a great sign for things to come.

The Titans' offense has been abysmal throughout the year. Levis' strong game should earn him another start in Week 9, even if Ryan Tannehill is healthy. With the trade deadline looming, perhaps Tennessee will option to trade Tannehill by the Oct. 31 deadline.

We'll see how it plays out though. It's probably smarter to keep Tannehill on the roster to help coach Will Levis. Keep an eye on the Titans, as this team isn't dead in the water yet!