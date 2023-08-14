The Tennessee Titans used their pair of young quarterbacks to run the show on the field in their preseason assignment against the Chicago Bears last Saturday in Windy City. Malik Willis and first-year pro Will Levis shared the load under center, with the latter making his NFL preseason debut. It was a mixed bag of results for Levis, who went 9 of 14 for 85 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and an interception.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel shared some quick thoughts on the play of the former Kentucky Wildcats star signal-caller and he was pretty honest with his evaluation.

“Just letting the game come to him, just take what's there,” Vrabel said of what areas the rookie quarterback can improve on following the loss to the Bears (via the Titans' official website). “Just trying to make sure we are not overdoing it, we are just playing one role, a large role as the quarterback in the offense – taking what they give you, and when there's opportunities to work the ball down the field, do that. He did some nice things, and (he) would like to have some things back.”

Levis is not expected to excel right away. He is a project at the moment for the Titans, who took him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Titans can afford to stash him, as they still have Ryan Tannehill as the starter and Malik Willis on board. Willis completed 16 of his 25 pass attempts for 189 yards, zero TDs, and an INT. The two quarterbacks were also sacked by the Bears four times each.