Veteran Ryan Tannehill is the clear-cut QB1 for the Tennessee Titans for the time being, which means he won't play in the preseason opener Saturday. But, the competition for the backup job appears to be real.

Per Stacey Dales, Malik Willis will start against the Chicago Bears while rookie Will Levis will also see his fair share of snaps. This is a smart plan by the Titans because, after all, Tannehill only has so many years left playing which means it'll be either Willis or Levis as the main man once Tannehill is done.

On the Titans' unofficial depth chart, Willis is listed as the No. 2 signal-caller and has reportedly taken the most second-team snaps. However, Levis is the most recent draftee and Tennessee does have a history of carrying just two QBs. Preseason action will determine what direction the team could go in.

Both guys have looked relatively solid in training camp and now have the chance to showcase what they've worked on. Willis appears to be excited about going out there and proving his worth. Via The Tennesseean:

“It’s real football,” he said. “That’s what it comes down to. It’s no more red jersey tag-off or make sure the pocket’s clean. It’s real football. You’ve just got to go out there and find ways to execute each play.”

As for Levis, he's seen improvements in his decision-making and how comfortable he's been with his first NFL offense:

“Still, I’m not making the best decisions all the time, but I feel like my decision-making has gotten better and that I’m putting the ball in play and throwing good balls and understanding when to throw certain kinds of balls,” Levis said. “Just overall comfort with the offense I feel like’s improved.”

All eyes will be on Malik Willis and Will Levis Saturday.